Congress leader Chinta Mohan demands imposition of President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh

Centre should intervene in the voter list irregularities and ensure peaceful elections in the State, he says

February 12, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Monday demanded that the Centre intervene in the large-scale irregularities in the voter list in Andhra Pradesh, and impose presidential rule to ensure ‘peaceful elections.’

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Mohan said that if the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly were to be peaceful in the State it would happen only under the President rule. He demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy resign immediately owning moral responsibility over the suspension of police officials in Tirupati district in connection with the electoral malpractices. “The episode of malpractices in voters’ list in Tirupati parliamentary constituency would not have been possible, but with the directions of Mr. Jagan,” Mr. Mohan alleged.

‘Sharmila galvanised party cadre’

Terming APCC president Y.S. Sharmila ‘a prophet sent by God’, he said that her entry had galvanised the party cadres in the State. “The people of all sections, particularly women, irrespective of political parties, have started supporting her and they have started seeing her as the true heir to late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.” Condemning the ‘heinous’ posts against her by the YSRCP cadres on social media, Mr. Mohan said that the Congress high command and the entire cadre in the State were ready to make Sharmila the Chief Minister.

He said that his fight for making Tirupati the State capital would continue and pressure would be mounted on all the political parties and public groups all over the State to realise the cause.

