Congress leader calls Jagan’s demand for President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh ‘ridiculous’

Published - July 21, 2024 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AICC member Kolanukonda Shivaji accuses former CM of attempting to politicise the murder of YSRCP activist

P Sujatha Varma
All India Congress Committee member Kolanukonda Shivaji. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All India Congress Committee member Kolanukonda Shivaji has accused YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to politicise the recent murder of Rasheed at Vinukonda in the Palnadu district.

At a press conference, Mr. Shivaji said ‘murder politics’ should be condemned by all and those resorting to it should be stringently punished.

“But, Mr. Jagan is trying to politicise the murder of his party activist, which is highly condemnable,” he said pointing to the fact that the reason for Rasheed’s killing was established to be personal rivalry with the accused.

“After visiting the victim’s family members, the former Chief Minister pointed an accusing finger at the newly-formed TDP-led coalition government. He demanded President’s rule in the State and threatened to stage a dharna in Delhi,” said Mr. Shivaji.

The Congress leader said that despite having the strength of 30 MPs in Parliament, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy never insisted the Centre grant the promises made to Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation. “He never spoke about staging a demonstration in Delhi to achieve the Special Category Status, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. His rule in the State was marked by total anarchy and lawlessness. Now, Mr. Jagan’s demand for President’s rule in the State is ridiculous,” said Mr. Shivaji.

