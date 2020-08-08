Andhra Pradesh

Congress leader Adiraju dies of COVID-19

APCC vice-president and former DCC president Yedla Adiraju (53) died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He is survived by wife, daughter and son. Adiraju tested positive for the virus five days ago and had been in home quarantine since then.

Adiraju had become famous for waging a lone battle for the Congress in the district when all the other leaders, led by former PCC president Botcha Satyanarayana, joined the YSRCP six years ago.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders recalled Adiraju’s contribution to the party. Former MLA Meesala Geeta said Adiraju’s demise was a great loss to the district.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 11:17:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/congress-leader-adiraju-dies-of-covid-19/article32306627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story