Congress leader Adiraju dies of COVID-19

APCC vice-president and former DCC president Yedla Adiraju (53) died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He is survived by wife, daughter and son. Adiraju tested positive for the virus five days ago and had been in home quarantine since then.

Adiraju had become famous for waging a lone battle for the Congress in the district when all the other leaders, led by former PCC president Botcha Satyanarayana, joined the YSRCP six years ago.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders recalled Adiraju’s contribution to the party. Former MLA Meesala Geeta said Adiraju’s demise was a great loss to the district.