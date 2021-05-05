Congress launches free ambulance service in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

05 May 2021 22:46 IST

APCC State president Sake Sailajanath flags off the vehicle to be driven by party worker

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) launched free ambulance service in Anantapur on Wednesday with party State president Sake Sailajanath formally flagged off the vehicle, to be driven by a party worker. The service is going to be launched all over the State soon, party members said.

Helpline

The party, taking help of its youth wing leaders from National Students’ Union of India(NSUI), launched a Statewide COVID Control Centre manned by four of its leaders Naresh Yanumala (Phone number-8885858001), Sankar Yadav (7396746667), Manjula Deepthi (9704727352) and Fakruddin (9989752910). People can dial these numbers for any kind of support, he said.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sailajanath criticised the government for showing interest in developing liquor shops, but not caring to look after the COVID patients. He questioned as to what was the need for bringing special G.O. to sell liquor during the pandemic and wanted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to show more interest in taking steps to check the spread.

Home quarantine centre

With the partial curfew imposed across the State, several families will be hit hard financially and all of them should be paid ₹7,500, he added.

Meanwhile, members of United Teachers Federation, APMSRU and Vishwa Vignana Kendra together started a home quarantine centre to support 25 people initially and to be increased to 75 beds gradually in HLC colony.