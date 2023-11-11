Congress is committed to revive ₹8000cr Mannavaram Project: Chinta Mohan

November 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan said that the BJP government at the Centre has done grave injustice to the people of Rayalaseema and the South Coastal districts by shelving the ₹8000 crore Mannavaram BHEL-NTPC project which was commissioned in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district in 2010 during the UPA government.

Addressing the public at Yerpedu mandal headquarters on Saturday, Chinta Mohan blamed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for supporting the Centre in bringing down the ambitious project. “When the Congress Party comes to power in 2024, the Mannavaram project will be brought back to life immediately and the promise of providing jobs to every family in the region will be fulfilled,” he said.

The Congress leader deplored that by playing the Backward Classes (BCs) card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating a social divide in the country. “It was the Congress Party which made Dr. Manmohan Singh from the BC community as the Prime Minister. The socially and economically downtrodden communities would prosper and attain social equality only under the Congress party leadership,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the defunct Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Corporations in the state, the former MP said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had done a disservice to the Dalits. He demanded the State government immediately revive the twin corporations for the economic sustenance of the downtrodden communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.