Congress in favour of Tipu statue installation

KADAPA

20 June 2021 21:37 IST

Expressing support to the move to install a statue for Tipu Sultan in Proddatur, the Congress party has flayed the Sangh Parivar outfits for spewing venom on the emperor.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Congress Minority wing State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan said the BJP and other frontal organisations of the RSS were trying to project ‘Hazrat Tipu Sultan’ in poor light and attempting to scuttle the move to install his statue.

He said the local Muslims had already represented to the government for installation of the statue with their own expenses, for which the local YSRCP MLA had performed ‘Bhumi Puja’.

Hailing Tipu as the only emperor to express revolt and take on the British at a time when majority of the Indian rulers turned subservient, Mr. Khan wondered why should the BJP have any objection to his statue. “The YSRCP may be afraid of the BJP, but not the Muslims,” he added.