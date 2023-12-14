ADVERTISEMENT

Congress in Andhra Pradesh buoyed up by Karnataka and Telangana results, says Thulasi Reddy

December 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress would go the extra mile to win back voters’ confidence, he says; the party is in consultation with senior leaders who deserted it in 2014, it is only a matter of time before the party regains strength in the State, he adds.

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

APCC media committee chairman N. Thulasi Reddy addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The recent results of Assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana have given the much-needed shot in the arm to the Congress party, which hopes to make a comeback in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) media committee chairman, N. Thulasi Reddy, said the national party would go the extra mile to win back the voters’ confidence.

“The voters of the State kept the Congress away for ten years for the stand we took on State bifurcation. It is a thing of the past, and the ‘exile’ period is over. Going by the confidence reposed by the voters in the neighbouring States, we are poised to make a comeback here too”N. Thulasi ReddyChairman of Congress Andhra Pradesh media committee

"The voters of the State kept the Congress away for ten years for the stand we took on State bifurcation. It is a thing of the past, and the 'exile' period is over. Going by the confidence reposed by the voters in the neighbouring States, we are poised to make a comeback here too", Dr. Reddy observed.

Karnataka effect

More than the recent Telangana elections, Mr. Reddy recalled that Andhra Pradesh always had greater resonance with Karnataka, as both the States had voted in favour of the Congress even after the Emergency period. “We are in consultation with senior leaders who had deserted us in 2014. It is only a matter of time before we regain strength”, he said.

Sharmila’s role

To a query on the entry of Y.S. Sharmila, Dr. Reddy gave a guarded reply that the party would welcome anyone with open arms and he, too, welcomed her. “Since she met our national leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and has not contested in Telangana, it is obvious that she will work for Andhra Pradesh,” he said, expressing confidence that she would sincerely play the role assigned to her by the party.

PCC general secretary Venkata Narasimhulu, Mahila Congress leader K. Prameelamma and INTUC district convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy took part.

