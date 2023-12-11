ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, if voted to power, will implement OPS for government employees in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

December 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KUPPAM (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

The government support extended to farmers who have lost their crops to Cyclone Michaung is negligible, says the former Union Minister

K. Umashanker

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has said that the Congress, if comes to power, will scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all government employees.

Addressing the media here on December 11 (Monday), Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the demand for implementing the OPS was genuine on the part of the employees who were being subjected to intimidation for fighting for their rights.

“Not only the employees but all sections of the people and farmers are waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government which cheated them with false promises,” he said.

The former Union Minister said that despite the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung, the government support to farmers who lost their crops was “negligible”, while the assistance extended to those in relief camps was a “pittance”. “In contrast, the Tamil Nadu government treated the victims with humanism by extending them with ₹6,000 as immediate help, apart from providing them with sufficient ration and other provisions,” he said.

Referring to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Yashoda Hospitals to meet former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Chinta Mohan said, “It is an example of how the ruling and opposition leaders should care for each other, unlike the vengeful politics of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

