HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, if voted to power, will implement OPS for government employees in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

The government support extended to farmers who have lost their crops to Cyclone Michaung is negligible, says the former Union Minister

December 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KUPPAM (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has said that the Congress, if comes to power, will scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all government employees.

Addressing the media here on December 11 (Monday), Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the demand for implementing the OPS was genuine on the part of the employees who were being subjected to intimidation for fighting for their rights.

“Not only the employees but all sections of the people and farmers are waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government which cheated them with false promises,” he said.

The former Union Minister said that despite the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung, the government support to farmers who lost their crops was “negligible”, while the assistance extended to those in relief camps was a “pittance”. “In contrast, the Tamil Nadu government treated the victims with humanism by extending them with ₹6,000 as immediate help, apart from providing them with sufficient ration and other provisions,” he said.

Referring to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Yashoda Hospitals to meet former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Chinta Mohan said, “It is an example of how the ruling and opposition leaders should care for each other, unlike the vengeful politics of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.