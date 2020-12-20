Congress hopeful of Sonia becoming PM

The Congress party nurtures strong hopes of not only bouncing back in the country, but also of its leader Sonia Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister in the next general elections, APCC president Sake Sailajanath said here on Saturday.
Releasing a book titled ‘Sonia Gandhi: Godfather of Congress party in India’ at a programme organised by Indian Institute of Public Administration’s (IIPA) local branch, Mr. Sailajanath called Ms. Gandhi the driving force behind the introduction of landmark legislations such as the MGNREGA, Food Security Act, Right to Information Act and the Street Vendors’ Protection Act among others.
The book was authored by V. Hari Babu, Superintendent of Sri Venkateswara University.
“Ms. Gandhi boldly faced opposition comments on her foreign origin, nuclear deal and office of profit issues,” Mr. Sailajanath said.
SVU College of Arts Principal and political science professor B.V. Muralidhar lauded her stewardship of the Congress over the years. He said the party was pinning hopes on her for its revival.
APCC general secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy said she deserved nothing less than the Prime Minister’s post. IIPA local chairman A. Ranga Reddy presided over the function.
