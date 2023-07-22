ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has no right to ‘lecture’ on Manipur violence: Purandeswari 

July 22, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Purandeswari asks Rahul Gandhi to speak about the happenings in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari addressing the media in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari commented on the Twitter on Friday, July 21, that the Congress party had no right to “lecture on the violence in Manipur,” and that its track record was not to be forgotten.

Ms. Purandeswari asserted that insurgency and casualties dropped sharply under the Narendra Modi government. She wondered if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could tell the difference between Manipur and Mizoram, and advised him to instead speak about the happenings in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

In a separate Tweet, Ms. Purandeswari congratulated G. Kishan Reddy on taking charge as Telangana BJP president, and hoped that the party would reach new heights under his stewardship.

