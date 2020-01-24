Congress geared up for local body elections, says DCC president

Vizianagaram District Congress Party geared for ensuing municipal and zilla parishad elections by beginning identification of right candidates, according to DCC president Yedla Adiraju. He said that the the party would get back its glory within no time with the joining of many youngsters.

“People have been fed up with BJP at national level. They don’t have any hopes on regional parties YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party. These factors are helping the Congress to improve its network in all 34 mandals and municipalities, including Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Saluru and Parvatipuram,” he added.

Review meeting

Mr. Adiraju said that PCC president S. Sailajanath would conduct a review meeting very soon and suggest steps to strengthen the party at grass roots level. “Vizianagaram could witness rapid development during the Congress regime. Development was halted in the last few years. It would be explained to people of the district during our election campaign,” he said. “We are focussing on frontal organisations, including Youth Congress, Seva Dal and INTUC. They have been asked to highlight people’s issues and failures of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he added.