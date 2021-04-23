Congress forms COVID controlpanel to reach out to the needy

‘It will monitor the situation and submit report daily’

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday constituted a COVID-19 Control Committee comprising the party leaders and supporting staff to monitor the pandemic situation, in Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

APCC Legal Cell Chairman V. Gurunandham is the coordinator of the panel, while party vice-president G. Gangadhar is the advisor. Eleven more members are on the panel.

APCC president S. Sailajanath said the committee would work round the clock and every four hours, it will coordinate with the DCC presidents to find solutions to the COVID-19 problems.

The committee members will submit daily reports to the APCC president and a copy of which would also be forwarded to the AICC.

Addressing a meeting held in virtual mode with the party leaders, Mr. Sailajanath said the vaccination drive was moving at a slow pace and demanded that the authorities concerned speed up the process.

He said treatment for Covid should be brought under the Aarogyasri scheme and every individual in the State should be inoculated free of cost.

‘Cancel SSC, Inter exams’

He also demanded cancellation of the 10th class and Intermediate exams, repeal of the G.O. 77 and extension of the benefits of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes to every student pursuing higher education.

He said besides the State-level Covid Control committee, the party would also constitute district-level panels to oversee and reach out to the sections in need of help.