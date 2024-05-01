Congress flays YSRCP and TDP-JSP manifestos

May 01, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on May 1 (Wednesday) criticised the election manifestos released by the TDP-JSP alliance and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said that despite the TDP-JSP combine being allied with the BJP in the State, they could not bring out a joint manifesto. “The BJP has categorically refused to associate itself with the TDP-JSP manifesto today. Where is the guarantee that the BJP, if re-elected to power at the Centre, would release funds for the many populist schemes being promised by the TDP-JSP?” he asked.

In the same vein, the Congress leader said that the State was witnessing an unfortunate situation where both the incumbent YSRCP government and the Opposition TDP were extending their support to the BJP at the Centre, neglecting the fact that people of the State were against the BJP.

SCS issue

He flayed both parties for failing to include the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) in their manifestos and remarked that it reflected how ‘serious’ they were about developing Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.