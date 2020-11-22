Congress flays house arrest of CPI leaders

VIJAYAWADA

22 November 2020 23:33 IST

‘YSRCP government unleashing an autocratic rule in State’

APCC Coordination Committee member Sunkara Padmasri on Sunday condemned the house arrest of the CPI leaders while they were on their way to the Polavaram site.

In a statement, she called the act undemocratic, and said it only reflected the government’s insecurity on the project issue.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as an Opposition leader in the past, had said that Polavaram was his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s dream, and that he would complete it, the Congress leader said, and added that he did not seem to be showing interest in the early completion of the project now.

She said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not able to mount pressure on the Centre as the corruption cases against him had weakened his position.

She said the YSRCP government had unleashed an autocratic rule in the State where nobody had the freedom to speak their mind or stage peaceful protests.

She said that instead of whiling away precious time, the government should focus on achievement of the promised Special Category Status (SCS) for the state, completion of Polavaram project and construction of a new capital in Amaravati.