Congress flays decision to not move High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool

The Sribagh Pact of 1937 mandates the establishment of either the capital or the High Court in Rayalaseema and the government’s decision goes against its spirit, says APCC chief spokesperson

Published - November 21, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief spokesperson N. Thulasi Reddy on Thursday said that he regretted the State government’s decision to not move the High Court (HC) from Amaravati to Kurnool, even while welcoming the decision to establish a bench of the HC in Kurnool.

He said that the Sribagh Pact of 1937 mandated the establishment of either the capital or the High Court in Rayalaseema and termed the government decision as going against its spirit. However, he felt that the HC Bench would usher in development for the backward Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the media at Vempalle on Thursday, Mr. Reddy flayed both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for meting out a deal to Rayalaseema region by establishing both the facilities in the coastal Andhra.

“Several States have HC benches away from the capital. Tamil Nadu has a bench in Madurai, Karnataka has benches in Dharwad and Kalaburgi, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior and Indore, Maharashtra at Nagpur and Aurangabad, Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow and so on. I expect the alliance government to work with sincerity and exhibit political will to get the bench sanctioned to Kurnool,” he said.

The Congress leader also demanded the government to withdraw its decision to move the MSME training centre from Kopparthi industrial estate in Kadapa district to Amaravati. Objecting the decision to move the Lok Ayukta, NHRC, CBI court, Wakf tribunal and APERC offices in Kurnool district to Amaravati, he cautioned against centralisation of all facilities around the capital.

