Congress flays Centre’s silence on water row

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2021 00:09 IST

APCC president S. Sailajanath lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for its ‘failure’ to intervene and sort out the Krishna water row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He accused the BJP of meting out a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh ever since it came to power. At the time of the bifurcation, the UPA government had announced Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh . But the NDA government did not fulfil it.

Even after seven years of coming to the power, the promised projects like Visakhapatnam railway zone and Dugarajapatnam port were yet to be implemented.

Referring to the ongoing row over Krishna waters between the State and the neighbouring Telangana, Mr. Sailajanath said it was the responsibility of the Centre to intervene and solve the issue. He accused the BJP of trying to sell the prime properties of the steel plant.

Asserting that a regional party like the YSRCP was incompetent to question the Centre’s “skewed” policies, he said the State would have been granted SCS and other promised projects had the Congress formed the government at the Centre and in the State.

He also criticised the State BJP leaders for their “failure to protest against the injustice being meted out to the State by their party leadership at the Centre.”