Congress flays Centre for hiking fuel price

The Congress party staged a protest against the ‘unjustified’ hike in the prices of petroleum products on Monday.
Responding to a national-level call, the party’s State working president N. Thulasi Reddy led the protest at Kadapa and presented a representation addressed to the President through District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran.
He called it an ‘extortion’ bid by the Central government and demanded rollback of the hike, including the central excise duty, which he said had come at a time when the nation was facing an unprecedented situation.
“The Modi government is profiteering from the misery of the people by repeated increase in prices as also excise duty on petrol and diesel,” he remarked.
In Tirupati, PCC General Secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy staged a mock demonstration by pulling cycle rickshaws from the Rajiv Gandhi statue, indicating that the commonman could no more afford motor transport due to their prohibitive cost.
He said the undue hike would break the back of a commonman and lead to hike in prices of all essential commodities. Senior leader Penubala Chandrasekhar explained in a detailed statement how the “heartless” Central government had gone ahead in hiking the prices, though the crude price plummeted at the international level.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath