Congress flags women safety issues in Andhra Pradesh

May 01, 2022 23:54 IST

Crimes against women in public places question credibility of police, says Sailajanath

Expressing serious concern over the ‘spate of crimes against women’ in the State, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath on Sunday said the State had shun the responsibility of ensuring safety of women.

Referring to the gang-rape of a pregnant woman at the Repalle railway station in Guntur district, Mr. Sailajanath said that such heinous crimes at public places put a ‘serious question on the credibility of the Police Department’.

“If a woman is not safe in public places such as government general hospital and a railway station, why is not adequate protection measures not being taken?” he asked.

Irrigation projects

The APCC president said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had ‘failed on all fronts’.

“The tenure of the YSRCP is replete with failures. Not even a single irrigation project has been completed in the last three years,” said Mr. Salilajanath. He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of “dragging his feet on the Polavaram project”.

He said that any injustice with regard to the Polavaram project would not be tolerated. “The statements of Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu are giving rise to a suspicion if the project will ever be completed at all. The villages abutting the project site are facing inundation threat during monsoons. Any further delay in the project will lead to harm to the stakeholders,” said Mr. Sailajanath.

He demanded that the Chief Minister take up the issue with the Centre and ensure early completion of the project.