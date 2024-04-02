GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress fields former Minister of State for Defence Pallam Raju from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh

He was thrice elected as Kakinada MP and CPI delegation extends support to him

April 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader M.M. Pallam Raju

KAKINADA

Senior Congress leader and former Minister of State for Defence M.M. Pallam Raju is now in the fray from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections. His name was announced by the Congress party on Tuesday.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for three times from Kakinada constituency. Mr. Pallam Raju is likely to begin his election campaign within a week. Ch. Sunil Kumar of YSR Congress party and Tea Time founder Tangella Udaya Srinivas of Jana Sena Party are in the fray in the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat. 

A delegation led by CPI East Godavari district president Thatipaka Madhu on Tuesday met Mr. Pallam Raju in Kakinada city and offered its support to him. A native of Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Mr. Pallam Raju is an alumnus of Andhra University.

