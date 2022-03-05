Congress faults YSRCP for clinging on to the three- capital theory

At least now, the government should think about development, says Thulasi Reddy

The Congress party has criticised the way some YSRCP leaders have reiterated the government’s commitment to three capitals even after the A.P. High Court verdict clearly going against it.

The party’s State working president, N. Thulasi Reddy, said on Saturday that Sections 6, 94(3), and 94(4) and the 11 th item in the 13 th schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act clearly mentioned about a single capital, and hence the three-capital theory could never be implemented.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Thulasi Reddy questioned the rationale behind the government’s “fantasy over three capitals,” at a time when every State, developed or under-developed, was doing wonders with a single capital.

“The government is in such a pathetic position that it is not even able to build three houses, or pay salaries to employees. The YSRCP leaders should stop such rants on three capitals and, instead, think of development at least now,” he said.

‘Show maturity’

He further advised the government to show maturity and implement the court’s verdict towards ensuring the State’s development.

Meanwhile, Amaravati JAC’s Kadapa wing convener J.V. Ramana, accompanied by all-party leaders, described the court judgment as a triumph of women farmers.

While TDP State organising secretary B. Hariprasad called it a slap on the government for having adopted a dictatorial attitude, CPI district secretary G. Eswaraiah predicted disgrace again if the State preferred to move the Supreme Court.

He said the court verdict was welcomed by all sections of society.