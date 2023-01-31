Congress faults Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement on shifting of capital

January 31, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) official spokesman Sk. Saida has opposed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement that the capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam in a few months.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s assertion made at a curtain raiser meet in New Delhi on Tuesday for the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, the Congress leader contended that the Chief Minister’s stand exposed the “political bankruptcy” of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended the YSRCP’s full support to the proposal to make Amaravati as the State capital when he was the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Saida said.

He dubbed the change in stand after coming to power as a “diversionary tactics” to turn the people’s attention from the plethora of court cases on economic offences faced by the Chief Minister. He asked how could such an assertion be made when the matter was sub judice.

The Chief Minister should change his mind on the capital issue at least now, realising that Amaravati, being equidistant from different corners of the State, was best suited for locating the capital, he added.