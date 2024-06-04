GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress draws a blank in third successive elections in Andhra Pradesh

The leadership’s hopes of reviving the party’s fortunes in the State by appointing Y.S. Sharmila as PCC chief have been dashed, as she is relegated to the third place in the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, where she took on her cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and, in the process, earned the ire of her brother and outgoing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - June 04, 2024 09:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, offering prayers at YSR Samadhi, at Idupulapaya, ahead of proceeding to the counting centre in Kadapa, on Tuesday.

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, offering prayers at YSR Samadhi, at Idupulapaya, ahead of proceeding to the counting centre in Kadapa, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Congress party drew a blank yet again in the third successive elections in 2024 with none of its candidates winning a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat across Andhra Pradesh.

The claims made by the party leadership that the “idea of the Congress is deep-rooted in Andhra Pradesh” and that things had changed in favour of the party as people’s anger over bifurcation issue had dissipated proved to be way off the mark.

The Congress leadership in Delhi, while appointing Y.S. Sharmila as the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, was hopeful of reviving the party’s fortunes in the State by projecting her as the heir of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had won the hearts of the people across the State.

Ms. Sharmila, knowing that she would come face-to-face with her own brother and outgoing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, took the bull by the horns by jumping into the poll fray and contesting as the Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate, but was pushed to the third place.

Her cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who bore the brunt of Ms. Sharmila’s onslaught during her aggressive campaign, won from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat by polling 6,05,143 votes and securing a majority over his nearest opponent Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy from the TDP, who polled 5,42,448 votes. Ms. Sharmila polled 1,41,039 votes.

“We could not win people’s confidence this time. We will have to start from the scratch again, and this election result also calls for introspection,” said former MP and senior party leader K.V. P. Ramachandra Rao.

But seniors in the party are happy that the Congress has performed well in the Lok Sabha elections at the Central-level.

“Now that we have gained strength at the Central-level, it may not be difficult to revive the party in the State by 2029 elections,” said Mr. Rao, adding that the Andhra Pradesh had witnessed a “Jagan-centric” elections, where all the “anti-Jagan” votes went to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

Resonating his views, a few other party seniors pointed out that political realignments at the Central level were not ruled out.

“It will also depend on how effectively we rebuild the party in the State,” said a senior leader, pointing out that the party’s Central leader Rahul Gandhi had already promised to make development in Andhra Pradesh his priority, should the party form the government.

