Congress demands White Paper on development of industries in State

11 October 2021 01:10 IST

‘Youth continue to suffer in the absence of job opportunities’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Sunday demanded that the government release a White Paper on the development of industries in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath said people wanted to know where were the promised new industries set up and how many people gained employment from them.

He said the government had allocated huge funds to develop industrial infrastructure to attract investments. “But the promised industries are nowhere to be seen, and the youth continue to suffer in the absence of job opportunities,” Mr. Sailajanath said.

The ₹2,705 crore allocated for the development of industries and the needed infrastructure in the 2020-21 fiscal year was enhanced by ₹968.34 crore, and ₹3,673.34 crore was allocated in the current fiscal, which was an additional ₹35.79 crore compared with last year, he said.

Mr. Sailajanath pointed out that the government had allocated ₹200 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) for development of the Visakha-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridors, an additional ₹200 crore for the construction of the YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district, ₹60.93 crore for development of basic amenities for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and ₹250 crore for the YSR Steel Plant in Kadapa district, which the State is building on its own.

Expressing concern over the State’s borrowing spree, he said the YSRCP government had pushed the State into deep economic crisis due to its “unwise policies” for which the people would have to suffer.