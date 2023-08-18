HamberMenu
Congress demands fast track court to punish the guilty in Darsi attack

August 18, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Thursday demanded constitution of a special fast track court to ensure justice to the Dalit woman who was the victim of inhuman attack at Darsi in Prakasam district.

The State Congress chief, along with the party’s working president Mastan Vali and others, visited the victim’s house at Botlapalem village on Thursday and assured all help to her mother from the party’s side. He said the party would represent the case before the National SC Commission and National Human Rights Commission, seeking effective and speedy justice to the victim.

Pointing to the fact that the victim’s family members had expressed threat to their lives, the State Congress president demanded that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister respond to the situation and ensure that the culprits were punished stringently.

Senior party leaders Sudhakar Reddy, Saida, Konda Reddy, District Congress Committee president Alexander and others accompanied Mr. Rudra Raju.

