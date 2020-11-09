Congress decries Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies

‘Demonetisation announced four years ago only helped the corporates’

The APCC on Sunday decried what it called the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and termed demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day (November 8) four years ago as one such measure.

The party has since been observing the day as ‘National Betrayal Day’.

Addressing the media here, APCC president S. Sailajanath said that Mr. Modi had then claimed that cross-border terrorism and Naxalism within the country would come down drastically as the outfits would be starved of funds.

“But nothing of that sort has happened. It is evident that the entire exercise is aimed at helping the Adanis and Ambanis convert their black money into white. The fact that 99.9% of the money reached the banks vouches for it,” Dr. Sailajanath said.

Farm Acts

In the recent past, it was the turn of the farmers to get cheated, he said. The three farm Acts that were enacted again benefited the corporates, he alleged.

“The farm sector legislations are a State subject. But the Centre has enacted laws that have been rejected by its ally,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy went a step forward and was gearing up to fix meters to farm connections, Dr. Sailajanath alleged.

“The Congress party will take out a tractor rally in Anantapur on November 10 in protest against the move to fix meters to farm connections. Party A.P. in-charge Ommen Chandy will participate in the rally,” he added.