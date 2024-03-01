ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, CPI(M) and CPI likely to jointly contest general elections in Srikakulam district

March 01, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Congress high command will take a decision on seat sharing, says the party district president

The Hindu Bureau

India bloc alliance partners such as Congress, CPI(M) and CPI are likely to jointly contest the general elections in Srikakulam district. The Congress Party which has lost its glory after bifurcation of the State is striving hard to play an active role in Srikakulam politics. The party’s district president Pedada Parameswara Rao has been holding meetings in all Assembly constituencies, including Ichchapuram, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Etcherla, to elicit opinions of local leaders and activists.

CPI(M) leaders have reportedly asked the Congress to allocate Etcherla constituency as the party has strong presence among the workers and employees of the industrial zone. CPI has shown interest to contest in Palasa where it has good network in all mandals of the constituency. Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the party high command would take a decision on the seat-sharing in the district while saying that India Bloc partners were working together to face elections unitedly.

“India bloc will be in limelight very soon as people are keen to oppose BJP and its friendly parties YSRCP and TDP in the ensuing elections. All sections understood that only the Congress party can ensure development of the country,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US