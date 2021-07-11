Congress continues protest against fuel price hike

For the third consecutive day, the Congress continued its protest against the BJP-led Union government for “indiscriminately” hiking the prices of petroleum products, thus heavily burdening the common man.

The series of demonstrations was launched by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Wednesday along with AICC secretary C.D. Meiyappan, which was followed by a signature campaign conducted over the last three days by Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president K. Prameelamma and city Congress president Mangati Gopal Reddy to elicit public opinion on the unprecedented hike.

Party activists gathered outside petrol stations and sought the signature of the motorcyclists and autorickshaw drivers, who were evidently in favour of the campaign. “People are coming forward voluntarily to affix their signature, which shows that they are fed up with the hike effected by the Union government on petrol and diesel prices,” Ms. Prameelamma told the media.

Mr. Gopal Reddy demanded an explanation from the Centre on the need for a consistent hike in prices. He termed the move as ‘unwarranted’, at a time when the common man was severely affected by the pandemic, which in turn caused loss of livelihood. Congress leaders Venkata Narasimhulu, Shoba Parameswari, Ramachandra Rao, Murali and Narendra Babu took part.