Congress condemns hospital staff apathy in Tirupati case

May 07, 2022 01:18 IST

Sake Sailajanath questions CM’s silence over incidents of health staff’s “neglect of common man”

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath on Friday questioned the silence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over a series of incidents that he alleged had brought to the fore utter neglect of the common man by the Medical and Health Department staff.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath said contrary to the government claims on improved medical services to the people, the common man was at the receiving end of the apathy of hospital authorities and staff denying them the basic provision at the time of the death of their family members.

Referring to the RUIA hospital incident in Tirupati wherein a man was forced to carry the dead body on his bike and cover a long distance after the ambulance staff demanded a huge sum of money from him, he said in a similar incident at Sangam hospital in Nellore district on Thursday, a father carried his son’s body on a bike, as the hospital authorities refused to provide an ambulance to him.

“Today again, a two-year-old girl’s father was forced to carry her dead body on a bike to his village in Tirupati district after the staff of 108 ambulance refused to provide the vehicle and the local auto drivers also turned down his plea to help him shift the body to their village,” he said.

The Congress leader demanded that the incident be probed and stringent action be initiated against those responsible for it.

The party’s working president N. Thulasi Reddy, meanwhile, targeted the government, for failure to pay salaries to 60 % of the employees in time.

In a statement, he said the YSRCP government that was not in a position to pay timely wages to the employees due to the financial mess it had created, was talking about establishing three capitals of the State.

About the SSC exams, he said to “shield its own inadequacies” the government was finding scapegoats in teachers of government and private schools. He slammed the government for booking cases against 36 government school teachers and said instead, the Education Minister should be asked to step down immediately.