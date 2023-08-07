ADVERTISEMENT

Congress committed to the welfare of OBCs, says Chinta Mohan

August 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K. Umashanker

Chinta Mohan and Congress leaders paying tribute to revolutionary poet Gaddar in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan said that Congress was committed to the political reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Observing the Mandal Day here on Monday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the OBCs were a neglected lot in the NDA regime, and all the injustices meted out to them politically, economically, and socially would end when the Congress party comes to power in 2024.

The former Union Minister said that it was the Congress-led UPA government that brought constitutional guarantees to the rights of the OBCs and introduced 27% reservations to them. “These steps helped crores of OBCs to enjoy a plethora of benefits in educational institutions as well,” Chinta Mohan said.

Tributes to Gaddar

Later, Mr. Chinta Mohan, along with party cadres, paid floral tributes to balladeer Gaddar at Press Club here. “Gaddar would forever live in the heart of the poor and downtrodden, not only in the Telugu States but all over India. His journey was stupendous and revolutionary, from the Naxal movement to political life. Unfortunately, Gaddar’s dream of singing revolutionary songs in the House of Parliament went unfulfilled,” he said.

