HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress committed to the welfare of OBCs, says Chinta Mohan

August 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Chinta Mohan and Congress leaders paying tribute to revolutionary poet Gaddar in Tirupati on Monday.

Chinta Mohan and Congress leaders paying tribute to revolutionary poet Gaddar in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan said that Congress was committed to the political reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Observing the Mandal Day here on Monday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the OBCs were a neglected lot in the NDA regime, and all the injustices meted out to them politically, economically, and socially would end when the Congress party comes to power in 2024.

The former Union Minister said that it was the Congress-led UPA government that brought constitutional guarantees to the rights of the OBCs and introduced 27% reservations to them. “These steps helped crores of OBCs to enjoy a plethora of benefits in educational institutions as well,” Chinta Mohan said.

Tributes to Gaddar

Later, Mr. Chinta Mohan, along with party cadres, paid floral tributes to balladeer Gaddar at Press Club here. “Gaddar would forever live in the heart of the poor and downtrodden, not only in the Telugu States but all over India. His journey was stupendous and revolutionary, from the Naxal movement to political life. Unfortunately, Gaddar’s dream of singing revolutionary songs in the House of Parliament went unfulfilled,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.