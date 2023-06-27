ADVERTISEMENT

Congress committed to grounding of Dugarajapatnam port: Chinta Mohan

June 27, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan reiterated that the Congress party was committed to the construction of the Dugarajapatnam port in Tirupati district.

Dr. Chinta Mohan, along with Congress cadres, organised protests at Naidupeta and Vakadu mandals on Monday, demanding for commencement of work on the project. Addressing the public, the Congress leader blamed the BJP, TDP and YSRCP for stalling work on the project.

“Chandrababu Naidu, when he was Chief Minister, had played spoilsport by not putting pressure on the Centre to commence work on the project. Now, present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also remaining silent on the project. All the three parties are bent upon fostering private ports,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

He said that the Dugarajapatnam port was expected to be a lifeline for the people of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, with a projection of lakhs of jobs and a boom in economic development. “When the Congress comes to power at Centre in 2024, we are committed to grounding the port immediately,” he said.

