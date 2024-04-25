Congress coalition eyeing people’s assets, alleges BJP

April 25, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress-led INDI Alliance of laying its eyes on the common man’s income and assets and trying to win the election through appeasement policies.

Addressing the media here, the party’s State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas compared the Congress’s appeasement politics of the past versus the ‘development-focussed agenda’ of the BJP post 2014.

“The Congress wants to somehow return to power by using its time-tested ‘appeasement policy’, instead of promising development,” he alleged.

Mr. Srinivas further accused the Congress of probing the people’s wealth, properties, household gold, etc. “The Congress government will investigate who owns how much property, how many houses and even women’s household gold, which is considered sacred...”

Mr. Srinivas, a practising advocate, also said the Congress would go to the extent of seizing the ancestral houses. “This mindset resembles that of Maoists and Communists,” he cautioned.

