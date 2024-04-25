GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress coalition eyeing people’s assets, alleges BJP

April 25, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Andhra Pradesh spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Wednesday.

BJP Andhra Pradesh spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress-led INDI Alliance of laying its eyes on the common man’s income and assets and trying to win the election through appeasement policies.

Addressing the media here, the party’s State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas compared the Congress’s appeasement politics of the past versus the ‘development-focussed agenda’ of the BJP post 2014.

“The Congress wants to somehow return to power by using its time-tested ‘appeasement policy’, instead of promising development,” he alleged.

Mr. Srinivas further accused the Congress of probing the people’s wealth, properties, household gold, etc. “The Congress government will investigate who owns how much property, how many houses and even women’s household gold, which is considered sacred...”

Mr. Srinivas, a practising advocate, also said the Congress would go to the extent of seizing the ancestral houses. “This mindset resembles that of Maoists and Communists,” he cautioned.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.