Congress celebrates Sonia Gandhi’s birthday

December 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on December 9 (Saturday) said the former AICC president Sonia Gandhi was a selfless public servant.

The party celebrated Ms. Sonia Gandhi’s birthday at Andhra Ratna Bhavan. Speaking after cutting a cake on the occasion, Mr. Rudra Raju said she had kept the Congress united in the capacity of the party president at a very critical time.

The State Congress president exuded confidence that the party would come to power at the Centre under the leadership of Ms. Sonia Gandhi, the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Rudra Raju urged the State government to release immediate relief to the cyclone-hit farmers in the State.

Later, the party leaders distributed fruits to the inmates of Nirmal Hrudaya Bhavan in Vijayawada city.