HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress celebrates Sonia Gandhi’s birthday

December 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders cutting a cake as part of former AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Congress leaders cutting a cake as part of former AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on December 9 (Saturday) said the former AICC president Sonia Gandhi was a selfless public servant.

The party celebrated Ms. Sonia Gandhi’s birthday at Andhra Ratna Bhavan. Speaking after cutting a cake on the occasion, Mr. Rudra Raju said she had kept the Congress united in the capacity of the party president at a very critical time.

The State Congress president exuded confidence that the party would come to power at the Centre under the leadership of Ms. Sonia Gandhi, the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Rudra Raju urged the State government to release immediate relief to the cyclone-hit farmers in the State.

Later, the party leaders distributed fruits to the inmates of Nirmal Hrudaya Bhavan in Vijayawada city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.