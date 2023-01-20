Congress blames Finance Minister Buggana for financial crisis in Andhra Pradesh, demands his resignation

January 20, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded immediate resignation of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, holding him responsible for the existing financial crisis in the State.

In a statement on Friday, party working president Janga Gowtham cited the precarious financial position of the economy and blamed the “inefficiency” of the Finance Minister for the chaos.

He said the fact that the State Government employees, feeling insecure about their future, approached the Governor and urged him to legislate a law to secure their salaries and pension reflected the seriousness of the matter.

Mr. Gowtham said the Finance Minister should own responsibility for the financial crisis and step down immediately.

The Congress leader said the employees had lost trust in the government that had led the State into a state of bankruptcy. “What can be a bigger failure than this?” he asked.

He suggested that the government utilise the services of an experienced leader such as Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who had worked as Finance Minister of composite Andhra Pradesh, to put the State back on the rails.

He said the Supreme Court asking the Andhra Pradesh High Court to hear the matter on G.O. No. 1 was a “slap in the government’s face.”

Accusing the YSR Congress Party of resorting to “autocratic and exploitative” rule in the State, he said the apex court directive should serve as a lesson to the ruling party and help the leaders realise their flaws.

Later, addressing a roundtable of leaders representing the SC and ST communities, he pointed out that the time for SC, ST Sub-Plan would lapse on January 23, and demanded that the same be restored and continued by the government.