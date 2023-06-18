ADVERTISEMENT

Congress blames BJP for violence against minorities

June 18, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KADAPA

APCC says PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah failed to reach out to States shaken by violence and initiate confidence-building measures

The Hindu Bureau

APCC Minorities Cell State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan addressing the media in Kadapa on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday put the blame squarely on the BJP-led government at the centre for the spate of violence targeting religious minorities across the country. Referring to the recent violence in Uttarakhand and Manipur, APCC Minorities Cell State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly failed to reach out to the people of the States and initiate confidence-building measures. The APCC also demanded President’s rule in the two States.

CONNECT WITH US