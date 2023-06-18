HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress blames BJP for violence against minorities

APCC says PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah failed to reach out to States shaken by violence and initiate confidence-building measures

June 18, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
APCC Minorities Cell State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan addressing the media in Kadapa on Sunday.

APCC Minorities Cell State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan addressing the media in Kadapa on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday put the blame squarely on the BJP-led government at the centre for the spate of violence targeting religious minorities across the country. Referring to the recent violence in Uttarakhand and Manipur, APCC Minorities Cell State vice-president Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly failed to reach out to the people of the States and initiate confidence-building measures. The APCC also demanded President’s rule in the two States.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.