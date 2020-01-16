Andhra Pradesh

Congress appoints Sake Sailjanath as new president for Andhra Pradesh

The Party also appointed N. Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress.

The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh Congress, replacing N. Raghuveera Reddy.

“Congress president has appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N. Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress,” a statement from the Party said.

The Party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, the statement further said.

