Congress alone can safeguard interests of Andhra Pradesh, says AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore

January 10, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The Congress is starting a new journey in Andhra Pradesh from this election season and with the people’s support, we will safeguard the interests of the State,” All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Andhra Pradesh affairs Manickam Tagore said, here, on January 10 (Wednesday).

Addressing the party’s executive meeting during his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh as part of the election preparedness, he said that time was very short.

“We have precisely 90 days after which people will decide who will rule Andhra Pradesh,” he said, advising the voters to exercise caution while choosing the next Prime Minister of the country.

“If Narendra Modi continues in power again, Andhra Pradesh will never get the Special Category Status (SCS), the Metro Rail or the crucial Polavaram project and the many other promises made at the time of the bifurcation,” he said, asserting that only with the Congress at the Centre, it would be possible to fulfil the promises made to the people of this State.

The MP from Tamil Nadu said that despite securing a good number of seats in Parliament by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not achieve anything for the welfare of the State. “Twenty-five MPs can make a lot of difference, but they have reduced to cheerleaders of the BJP,” he alleged.

He accused the TDP, YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) of toeing the BJP line. “As often said by my Andhra Pradesh colleagues, BJP in this State stands for “Babu, Jagan and Pawan,” he said, urging the people to strengthen the Congress to defeat the three parties and “save the State”.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member N. Raghuveera Reddy said that the party cadres should work relentlessly to achieve the goal of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. “He (Mr. Gandhi) has already announced that the SCS for Andhra Pradesh will be the first file he would sign if the Congress is voted to power,” he said.

Pointing to the party’s victory in Telangana, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy credited it to Mr. Tagore’s efficient planning and effective implementation. “Currently, I see no wave in favour or against any party in the State. The voters here are neutral and this is perhaps the right time for the Congress to up the ante,” he said.

Referring to Y.S. Sharmila who joined the party recently, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said she had promised to work sincerely to fulfil her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s dream of ensuring Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the post of the Prime Minister. “We need to win, to send our representatives to the Assembly and Parliament and to make our voices heard,” he said.

Former Union Ministers M.M. Pallam Raju and J.D. Seelam, AICC leaders C.D. Meyyappan, Christopher Tilak, party veterans Kanumuri Bapiraju, presidents of the district and city Congress units, NSUI, Seva Dal members and others were present.