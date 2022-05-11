‘Congress alone can put an end to woes of common man’

Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh attend meeting of Returning Officers in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Congress Returning Officer and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday exhorted the cadre to work towards bringing the party closer to the people by exposing the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the district-level and block-level Returning Officers in connection with the organisational elections, the former MP from Madhya Pradesh said all sections of people were at the receiving end of the “misrule” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party(BJP).

There was no end to the woes of the people whatwith skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, which had a cascading effect on the prices of all essential commodities.

She wanted the party cadre at the district and block levels to impress upon the common people the need for the Congress party to return to power at the Centre in 2024 to find permanent solutions to these problems.

All India Congress Committee Secretary C.D. Meyyappan said the party gave importance to the digital membership drive with a view to broad-base the party by getting closer to the youth.

Pradesh Congress president S. Sailajanth said it was only the Congress party that could ensure Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and also all the assurances made to the residuary State at the time of bifurcation.

Former Union Minister J.D. Seelam, PCC Working presidents N. Tulasi Reddy and Mastan Wali, party district president Chevuri Devakumar Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.