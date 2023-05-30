ADVERTISEMENT

Congress alone can ensure justice to people: APCC spokesman Sk. Saida

May 30, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The governments headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have taken the nation and the State backwards with their misrule, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) official spokesman Sk. Saida alleged on Tuesday.

Everyone was suffering owing to the ‘‘anti-people’‘ policies as the BJP-led government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State, which completed nine years and four years in office respectively, he said in a statement here.

‘’Destructive and divisive’‘ policies marked the two governments’ anniversaries, he charged, adding that the Congress should return to power both at the Centre and in the State to usher in prosperity and growth.

Bifurcation promises, including special category status, would become a reality only with the Congress at the helm, he asserted, adding that people were waiting for an opportunity to show the door to the two governments in 2024. Other promises of the Congress included loan waiver for farmers and cheap cooking gas for women.

He also urged Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to remove Speaker T. Seetharam from the post for allegedly making highly controversial remarks against Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the latter’s National Security Guard security cover

