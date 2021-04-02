Congress alone can end BJP’s ‘misrule’ at Centre, says Chinta Mohan

Congress candidate Chinta Mohan canvassing for votes at a market place at Venkatagiri in Nellore district on Friday.

NELLORE

02 April 2021 23:54 IST

‘Both TDP and YSRCP are hand-in-glove with the saffron party’

The Congress party alone could put an end to the “misrule” of the BJP-led government at the Centre, Chinta Mohan, Congress Working Committee member and party candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, claimed on Friday.

Addressing the media at Venkatagiri, Dr. Mohan questioned as to why the YSRCP, which had won a maximum of 22 MP seats with the promise to “extract Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh,” had forgotten its promise to people after the 2019 elections.

“Embroiled in court cases, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy shuttling between Amaravati and Delhi,” he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Adding insult to injury, the YSRCP MPs fully backed the BJP’s “communal agenda” as also “suicidal” economic policies in Parliament, he said

The TDP, which was on the path to political oblivion in the State, also backed the BJP’s “anti-people” policies in Parliament, he alleged.

Both the regional parties were hand-in-glove with the BJP, he charged.

Dr. Mohan wanted the people to teach a lesson to the BJP and the YSRCP, which were competing with each other in imposing hefty burden on the people in the form of taxes.

Price rise

The increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas had resulted in unprecedented increase in prices of all essential commodities, which made the lives of the common people miserable, he said.

Whatever development the region had witnessed was only during the long years of Congress rule, he said.

Development of the State. including the constituency, suffered the most during the rule of YSRCP, he alleged after a whistle-stop campaign in Venkatagiri, Naidupeta and Tada mandals.