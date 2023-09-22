Congress alleges lapses in MBBS counselling in Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh

September 22, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The officials of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh on September 22 (Friday) assured ‘corrective’ measures, following allegations of irregularities in the second phase of counselling for MBBS seats by the Congress leaders.

Congress leaders led by their State president Gidugu Rudra Raju staged a demonstration outside the health university building on Friday, alleging that the second phase of the counselling was held in violation of the rule book. They demanded cancellation of the second phase of counselling.

A posse of police personnel was deployed outside the health university to prevent any untoward incident. When the Congress leaders tried to enter the university campus, the police insisted that only two of them could go inside.

An altercation ensued between the Congress leaders and the police. The Congress leaders squatted on the floor and raised slogans in support of their demand that the counselling for MBBS seats be cancelled and the authorities must take measures to ensure justice to the students belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority categories.

Police action condemned

The police bundled some Congress leaders including the party’s women’s wing State president Lam Thantiya Kumari, Nandyal district president Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, Kurnool district women’s wing leader Supraveena and 22 activities into van and shifted them to Gunadala police station.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Rudra Raju described the use of the police force against the protest as a ‘proof of autocratic rule’ of the YSRCP government.

Mr. Rudra Raju, party’s State working president Mastan Vali and 10 other leaders managed to find their way into the university campus and submitted a representation to Vice-Chancellor Korukonda Babji and Registrar V. Radhika Reddy.

Citing irregularities in the second phase of counselling, the Congress leaders said that it would harm the interests of students from the marginalised communities. They also demanded the withdrawal of G.O.s 107 and 108, saying that the orders allowed conversion of the reserved category seats into ‘management seats’.

Mr. Rudra Raju said the Vice-Chancellor had assured them that he would take the matter to the notice of the government.

