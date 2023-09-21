Congress alleges irregularities in counselling for medical seats

September 21, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Congress party will submit memoranda to the district Collectors on September 21 (Thursday) demanding cancellation of the second phase of counselling by YSR University of Health Sciences for allotment of MBBS seats.

At a press conference, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged irregularities in the counselling for MBBS seats, and accused the YSRCP government of resorting to a ‘business’ with the medical seats in the new medical colleges and cited G.O.s 107, 108 pertaining to them. “The government is depriving the SC, ST, BC and Minority students of medical education,” he said.

The PCC president alleged that meritorious students were being allocated ‘reserved’ seats meant for those from the marginalised communities. He said the party would write an open letter to the Chief Minister on the issue and on September 22, they would make a representation to the university Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former actor joins party

Former Telugu actor Raja (of ‘Anand’ fame) joined the Congress party. Mr. Rudra Raju draped him in a shawl and welcomed him into the party fold.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Raja said he had always been a supporter of the Congress party. He said he was impressed by the courage of Rahul Gandhi, who spoke boldly about the Manipur violence. He said he was happy to be part of a party that was known for its secular values and would accept any responsibility given by the party leadership with utmost sincerity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.