Congress activists in Chittoor protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

March 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker

Congress activists staging a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress activists led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Rambhupal Reddy staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue here on March 26 (Sunday), denouncing the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament (MP) after the latter’s conviction in a defamation case.

The Congress cadres squatted at the Gandhi Bomma Junction and raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government for ‘implicating’ Mr. Gandhi in false cases’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Mr. Gandhi’s voice in Parliament. The disqualification is a political vendetta, aims at suppressing the voice of Mr. Gandhi against the Modi-Adani nexus,” alleged Mr. Rambhupal Reddy.

The APCC leader said that the BJP’s strategy to corner Mr. Gandhi had triggered protests across the country. He said that the fight against the BJP-led government’s ‘undemocratic and corporate-friendly policies’ would be opposed tooth and nail.

