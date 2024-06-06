Congratulate poll winners in any part of the country

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 06, 2024 03:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts has launched a novel initiative to congratulate the winning leaders (MLA / MP / Minister / Chief Minister / Prime Minister) through e-Post in 2024 general elections.

A statement issued on Wednesday said the main objective of the initiative was to provide an opportunity for the citizens to congratulate them on their success and convey best wishes for their upcoming tenure through e-Post messages.

People / fans can send e-Post messages to their preferred leaders from any nearby post office by paying a nominal fee of ₹10. The e-Post messages will be delivered directly to the elected leaders from any constituency. It offers a platform for people to extend their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to their elected representatives as they embark on their new term-of-office.

Through e-Post customers can send their messages to any address in India with a combination of electronic transmission and physical delivery through a network of more than 1,55,000 post offices. e-Post sends messages as a soft copy through internet and at the destination it will be delivered to the addressee in the form of hard copy. The money charged for an e-Post is ₹10 per page of A4 size.

For more information about this e-Post service, people can contact their nearest post office.

