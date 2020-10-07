Andhra Pradesh

Congmen try toblock Nirmala’sconvoy, held

Special Correspondent VIJAYAWADA 07 October 2020 19:16 IST
Updated: 07 October 2020 19:16 IST

Police arrested State president of the Congress party's human rights cell M. Rajasekhar and four other party leaders when they tried to block the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on her way to address a press conference at Mogulrajpuram in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Sporting black badges, the Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at Centre and demanded repeal of the farm Acts. They were later shifted to the Machavaram police station.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...