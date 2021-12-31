Cong. warns BJP against ‘divisive’ politics

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Friday accused the BJP of polarising people in the State under the guise of ‘Hindutva’.

Taking strong exception to what he called “BJP’s divisive politics”, he said the party’s State president Somu Veerraju should stop making statements that would disturb communal harmony. He said India was known for its unity in diversity.

Referring to the BJP demand on the Jinnah tower in Guntur district, he said let people decide what they want.

He said people would not remain silent if the BJP continued its divisive politics.

Extending New Year greetings to the people of the State, he expressed the hope that year 2022 brings light into people’s lives and ward off the darkness spread by the COVID gloom.