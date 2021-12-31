Andhra Pradesh

Cong. warns BJP against ‘divisive’ politics

S. Sailajanath  

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath on Friday accused the BJP of polarising people in the State under the guise of ‘Hindutva’.

Taking strong exception to what he called “BJP’s divisive politics”, he said the party’s State president Somu Veerraju should stop making statements that would disturb communal harmony. He said India was known for its unity in diversity.

Referring to the BJP demand on the Jinnah tower in Guntur district, he said let people decide what they want.

He said people would not remain silent if the BJP continued its divisive politics.

Extending New Year greetings to the people of the State, he expressed the hope that year 2022 brings light into people’s lives and ward off the darkness spread by the COVID gloom.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 11:18:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cong-warns-bjp-against-divisive-politics/article38083450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY