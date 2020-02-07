Cong. stages protest against Modi’s remarks on Nehru

Activists of the Congress party staged a demonstration to register their protest against the reported remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament, in front of Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday.

Vijayawada City Congress president V. Gurunadham, addressing the activists, said that Mr. Modi spoke several falsehoods about Nehru. The Congress party condemned Mr. Modi’s statement that Nehru was the reason for the country’s partition, he said.

Nehru was a stalwart who put the country on the path of development by building several irrigation projects that have alleviated the masses of the country from poverty.

As an important leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) he was an ambassador of peace in the world. To charge such a great leader with dividing the country was highly disrespectful and unpatriotic. It was totally unbecoming of Mr. Modi to utter such denigrating words about Nehru, Mr. Gurunadham said.

PCC official spokesperson Vimtha Sanjeeva Reddy said that it was not new for Mr. Modi to speak disparagingly about leaders who were no more. Mr. Modi had no interest in either the country or the progress of the country, he said.

District president Danekula Murali Mohan, NSUI president Vemula Srinivas and others participated.